Hong Kong Protests Over Extradition Bill

Next week, Hong Kong's lawmakers will vote on whether to approve a controversial extradition bill. The proposed law would allow criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial. And that has so many of the territory's residents worried - it brought possibly up to a million people onto the streets on Sunday to condemn it. Demonstrators say the proposed bill would not only allow Beijing to target its political opponents but also compromise Hong Kong's own judicial system. However, Chief Executive Carrie Lam is unmoved. But with strikes and more protests planned, will she fold? Guest: Anson Chan Former Chief Secretary of Hong Kong #HongKongProtest #HongKongProtests #HongKong #China