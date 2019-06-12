POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Doctors builds up a camp for displaced citizens
The War in Syria: Doctors builds up a camp for displaced citizens
During the past six weeks, more than 300 thousand Syrians have been displaced in the northwest. The regime and Russia have been bombing the last rebel-held areas of the country. Almost 60 medical facilities have been damaged and closed, and dozens of local and international humanitarian organisations have suspended operations. One Syrian man has started his own initiative to help. Obaida Hitto reports from northern Syria.
June 12, 2019
