#StopChildLabour / Cuba’s connection issues / Radiohead ransom / RIP lil sapling – Newsfeed
00:57 : More than 100 million children are forced to work. What is the world doing to ensure that exploitation ends? 05:29 : Cuba has had the internet for less than a year and the connection is patchy at best. We go to Havana, via Skype! 10:10 : Hackers stole some music by Radiohead and demanded a ransom. The band came up with a neat way to get one over the crooks and help the planet at the same time. 13:29 : A tree planted at the White House by the presidents of France and America has died. #ChildLabour #Cuba #Radiohead
June 12, 2019
