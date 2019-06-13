What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Algeria’s Revolutionary Standoff | Assange: Unfit for Trial? | Egypt’s Alleged War Crimes

Protests continue as remnants of Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s government are dismantled. As the US requests Julian Assange’s extradition, a UN expert says the Wikileaks founder may be too unwell to stand trial. And Human Rights Watch accuses Egypt’s government of war crimes in the Sinai. #Algeria #AlgeriaWakesUp #Revolution #JulianAssange #Ecuador #Sweden #Egypt #Egypt2019