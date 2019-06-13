World Share

Kashmir: Fault Lines in the Valley | Off The Grid | Documentary

Off the Grid goes to India-administered Kashmir where daily humiliation by Indian forces seems to be pushing more and more people towards militancy. The episode features an interview with the father of the Pulwama suicide bomber, testimonies of pellet-gun victims (Including an 18 month old girl), and a Kashmiri student who was forced to leave his campus after retaliatory attacks on Kashmiris following the Pulwama attack. #Article370 #Kashmir #India #documentary