DeepFakes & FB’s fail / Criminalising humanitarian work / Hidden Figures St - Newsfeed

00:55 : Have Facebook opened a Pandora’s box by having such a weak position of fake news? The Zuckerberg deep fake is the tip of a deadly iceberg 06:22 : Pia Klemp is on trial for captaining a boat which rescued people who were drowning off the coast of Italy. She is charged with aiding illegal immigration 12:55 : NASA name a street after a film, the Internet asks why not name 3 streets a the three heroes in question?