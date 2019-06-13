World Share

INSTAGRAM TOURISM: Is social media ruining travel?

Photo-sharing has opened our eyes to the world like never before - and itâ€™s having a huge impact on travel. Destinations go viral and can get swamped by visitors. Is the instagram effect ruining tourism? Welcome to Roundtable. Joining us from Boulder, Colorado is Dana Watts, Executive Director of the outdoor educational centre, Leave No Trace; At the Roundtable we have Charlie Wild, instagram influencer and Co-Founder of the Travel Project;Martin Dunford, Co-Founder of the Rough Guide travel books and Benjamin Humby, from PMYB, an influencer marketing agency. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.