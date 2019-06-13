POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
INSTAGRAM TOURISM: Is social media ruining travel?
26:00
World
INSTAGRAM TOURISM: Is social media ruining travel?
Photo-sharing has opened our eyes to the world like never before - and itâ€™s having a huge impact on travel. Destinations go viral and can get swamped by visitors. Is the instagram effect ruining tourism? Welcome to Roundtable. Joining us from Boulder, Colorado is Dana Watts, Executive Director of the outdoor educational centre, Leave No Trace; At the Roundtable we have Charlie Wild, instagram influencer and Co-Founder of the Travel Project;Martin Dunford, Co-Founder of the Rough Guide travel books and Benjamin Humby, from PMYB, an influencer marketing agency. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
June 13, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?