POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong Protests: China condemns protesters, supports local govt
02:00
World
Hong Kong Protests: China condemns protesters, supports local govt
Hong Kong Police have come under fire over their heavy-handed response to protesters. But demonstrators say they'll do what it takes to prevent an extradition bill from becoming law. The parliament was supposed to have debated the bill on Wednesday, but protests forced lawmakers to delay it for now. And as Reagan Des Vignes explains, protesters hope with more pressure, they'll be able to get it scrapped.
June 13, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?