BizTech Share

Gulf of Oman oil tanker blasts drive energy prices higher | Money Talks

Oil prices have spiked as much as 4 percent after explosions on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, near the world's busiest oil shipping route. It comes just a month after four other tankers were attacked near the United Arab Emirates, fueling fears of a conflict breaking out in the region. The latest blasts occurred just as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Iranian officials in a bid to dial down tensions between Tehran and Washington. Mobin Nasir reports. And we spoke to Bill Farren-Price in the UK. He's director of RS Energy Group. #OilTankerAttacks #BrentCrude #Oman