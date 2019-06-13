BizTech Share

Australia's Queensland approves new mining project | Money Talks

Australia has pledged to cut its carbon emissions by as much as 28 percent over the next decade. But the country has also given the green light to a project that will feed the world's demand for one of the dirtiest sources of energy, leaving activists up in arms. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Simon Cullen in London. He's an Australian journalist and former political correspondent for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, who's been following developments on the proposed Adani coal mine. #AdaniCoalMine #Queensland #Environmentalists