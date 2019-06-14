World Share

Bio Building Boom: Turkish project spreads green building ethos

Turkey's resort city of Bodrum is known for its coastline, and for major development. But one project is using local resources for a more sustainable approach, and one that's rooted in traditional techniques. It's part of a growing movement of people practicing permaculture, a movement in agriculture that encourages working with, rather than against nature. Liz Maddock went to take a look.