Overture: Selections From The Borusan Contemporary Art Collection | Contemporary Art | Showcase
While art is often about creating beauty, it also has a role to play in showing us the things we don't always want to see. Istanbul's Borusan Contemporary is trying to do just that with a special focus on the destruction of the earth's natural resources. Using current environmental data, this installation lays bare the ugly truth of what could happen to the earth's flora and fauna if our consumerist, capitalist-driven society continues to go unchecked. Showcase producer Nursena Tuter was there to heed the warnings for herself. #Overture #Contemporary #Art
June 14, 2019
