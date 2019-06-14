POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Tale of Genji, Borusan Contemporary: Overture & Underwater Sculpture | Full Episode | Showcase
25:31
World
The Tale of Genji, Borusan Contemporary: Overture & Underwater Sculpture | Full Episode | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase; Overture: Selections From The Borusan Contemporary Art Collection 0:53 The Tale of Genji: Japanese Classic Illuminated 04:07 John Carpenter, Curator of Japanese Art at The Metropolitan Museum of Art & Co-curator of the Genji Exhibition 08:22 AI: More than Human 15:42 Another Gauguin Emerges 20:35 Underwater Sculpture 23:13 #Genji #Overture #Exhibition
June 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?