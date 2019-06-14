POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why Did a Young Kashmiri Become a Suicide Bomber?
Why Did a Young Kashmiri Become a Suicide Bomber?
On February the 14th, Adil Ahmed Dar drove a car filled with explosives into a convoy carrying Indian soldiers. More than 40 were killed in the deadliest terror attack in India-administered Kashmir in decades. Hours later a video was released in which Dar showed no remorse for what he was planning. In the aftermath, tensions between India and Pakistan reached a boiling point. India blamed the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed for the attack. Islamabad denies the charges. A war of words ensued with the two nuclear-armed nations on the brink of a major showdown, and Dar's attack was the catalyst. So what drove him to become a militant? Hyder Abbasi explores.
June 14, 2019
