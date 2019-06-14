World Share

The India-Pakistan Cricket Rivalry | Beyond The Game Special

India and Pakistan. Two nations with a history of war, hatred, and political differences. Nations who share a common history, shared pain, suffering, and ancient cultures. But overall, the love of one thing - Cricket. This weekend, they go head to head at the Cricket World Cup in Manchester, England. And on this edition of Beyond The Game, we take a look into the biggest rivalry in sport, as more than a billion people across the world prepare for Sunday's showdown. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame