Russian online retail sales on the rise | Money Talks

Russia's fashion industry has taken a hit in recent years. Sales fell 20 percent after the collapse of the ruble in 2015, as consumers struggled with falling incomes and rising prices. Analysts say the worst is over and the market is starting to recover. But the change in shopping patterns has had an unexpected effect: an unusually fast rise in online sales. Lucy Taylor reports. #Russia #RetailSales #DigitalRetail