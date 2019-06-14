Netflix to dip toes into gaming industry waters | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Netflix is starting a new episode in its evolution that could re-ignite the video streaming wars. The company changed the way millions of people around the world watch television and movies.. Now it plans to turn some of its most popular content into video games to keep its customers entertained.. while rivals try to chip away at its dominance. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on Netflix's next move, we caught up with to William Denselow in New York. #Netflix #Streaming #Gaming