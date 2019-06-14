POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Netflix to dip toes into gaming industry waters | Money Talks
07:12
BizTech
Netflix to dip toes into gaming industry waters | Money Talks
Netflix is starting a new episode in its evolution that could re-ignite the video streaming wars. The company changed the way millions of people around the world watch television and movies.. Now it plans to turn some of its most popular content into video games to keep its customers entertained.. while rivals try to chip away at its dominance. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on Netflix's next move, we caught up with to William Denselow in New York. #Netflix #Streaming #Gaming
June 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?