World Share

Somalia Medical School: Turkish university graduates its first students

Somalia is grappling with a healthcare crisis. In it's current state there are no standards for the health services, and according to UNICEF one of the major reasons for this is the lack of qualified medical staff. As millions of people around the country have no access to healthcare professionals, a Turkish University says it's new strategy will resolve the crisis in the longterm. Omer Kablan reports from Somalia's capital.