CLEAN EATING: Healthy or harmful?

The fixation with eating pure, whole foods has never been more widespread. But could the focus on clean eating actually pose a risk to our health? Joining us at the Roundtable today Lucy Serpell Clinical, Associate Psychology Professor at UCL; Eloise du Luart Triathlete and Orthorexia Survivor; Dora Walsh, Nutritional Therapist; and Romy London, Vegan Food Blogger. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #cleaneating #ultraprocessedfood #healthyfood #orthorexia