Boeing issues cast shadow on Paris Air Show | Money Talks
BizTech
The aerospace industry's biggest annual event has taken-off in France. The Paris Air Show is usually an upbeat celebration of the latest and greatest in aviation technology - and a head-to- head sales race between the world's two biggest planemakers, Boeing and Airbus. But this year's event is being overshadowed by sluggish global growth and safety issues following two deadly Boeing crashes. For more, we spoke to Madhu Unnikrishnan. He's an editor at the industry publication, Skift Airline Weekly. #AirShow #Boeing #Aviation
June 18, 2019
