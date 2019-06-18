POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Huawei admits underestimating US sanctions | Money Talks
07:43
BizTech
Huawei admits underestimating US sanctions | Money Talks
Huawei says it underestimated the full impact of US President Donald Trump's measures against the company. The world's leading telecoms equipment supplier and number two smartphone maker is projecting a steep drop in business this year. Paolo Montecillo has more. For more, we spoke to Matt Maley in Newton, Massachusetts. He's managing director and equity strategist at the brokerage Miller Tabak. #Huawei #USsanctions #TradeWar
June 18, 2019
