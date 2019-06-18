BizTech Share

Iran threatens to violate nuclear deal | Money Talks

Iran says it will soon have more enriched uranium than allowed under the nuclear deal it struck with the EU, Russia, China, the UK and the US back in 2015. The move could further escalate tensions with the US and as Mobin Nasir reports, it puts EU leaders on a tight timeline in their efforts to salvage the agreement. Money Talks spoke to Hooshang Amirahmadi from Princeton in New Jersey. He's president and founder of the American Iranian Council. #Iran #NuclearPower #Sanctions