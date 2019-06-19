Lee Krasner: Living Colour | Exhibitions | Showcase

World Share

Lee Krasner: Living Colour

Dazzling colours, splashes of texture and the innovative layering of paint. This is one of the greatest abstract expressionists of all time. And here, you might think it is referred to the famous and some say infamous Jackson Pollock. Actually this time, his wife Lee Krasner. She's the star of a new solo show at London's Barbican Centre. Is this, finally proof that the world is waking up to Krasner the artist? Showcase's Miranda Atty went there to find out. Javier Pes, UK Editor of Artnet News 03:54 #LeeKrasner #LivingColour #JacksonPollock