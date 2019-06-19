POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What killed Mohamed Morsi?
20:27
World
What killed Mohamed Morsi?
Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi officially died of a heart attack, but did he also die of neglect? British MPs said that Morsi's treatment in jail could be considered torture, and warned that he was at risk of premature death. Guests: Kamal Helbawy Former Spokesman for the Muslim Brotherhood Mostafa Ragab Founder of the UK Egyptian Association Amr Magdi Researcher at Human Rights Watch Jasmine el Gamal Former Middle East Policy Adviser for the US Defense Department #Egypt #Morsi #Sisi #MohammedMorsi
June 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?