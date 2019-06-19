POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rocket attack targets oil firms in eastern Iraq
03:56
World
Rocket attack targets oil firms in eastern Iraq
A rocket attack has injured two workers at a compound housing international oil companies. It happened at the Burjesia residential and operations headquarters, west of the city of Basra. Reports suggest some of the companies are planning to evacuate their foreign staff. The incident has not affected production, and follows recent attacks on oil tankers around the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. #rocketattack #Iraq #Basra
June 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?