UN: Displacement has doubled in 20 years

The UN agency for refugees has released a report that shows the number of displaced people around the world is the highest the agency has ever seen. According to the UNHCR, more than 70 million people were forcibly displaced last year, by war, violence or persecution. The majority are from Syria, Afghanistan and Myanmar, but Venezuela has also been added to the list because of the numbers fleeing a political and economic crisis.