UN: Evidence Riyadh behind Khashoggi's killing
02:31
World
Republicans have called on US President Donald Trump to reconsider relations with Saudi Arabia, following the UN report into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The report calls Khashoggi's death a deliberate and pre-meditated execution. And the UN says - under humanitarian law - the Kingdom is responsible. But Saudi Arabia's minister for foreign affairs, says the report does not say anything new.
June 20, 2019
