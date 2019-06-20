POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Reparations are discussed in US Congress
Should the United States of America reimburse the decedents of slaves, slaves on whose back the country was built? That's the challenging question occupying the minds of many right now, after what may have been a historic moment in Congress. It's a question that exposes the deceit at the heart of the American dream. A country which extols its virtues as life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, murdered and enslaved hundreds of millions of people in pursuit of that dream. And when the mass murders and mass enslavement finally ended, cultivated a legal, insidious way of keeping black and brown people poor and disenfranchised, a status quo that exists to this day. So is the America of Donald Trump ready to talk about making amends for its ancestors? #NewsFeed #Reparations #HR40
June 20, 2019
