Is Imran Khan Using a Corruption Probe to Silence His Rivals?
19:06
World
Is Imran Khan Using a Corruption Probe to Silence His Rivals?
Three Pakistani opposition politicians were arrested in the space of two days as Pakistan cracks down on corruption. But were they because they were corrupt, or because they opposed Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan? Guest: Miftah Ismail Pakistan's Former Finance Minister and PML-N Politician Shahbaz Gill Spokesman for the PTI's Chief Minister of Punjab Zahid Hussain Journalist and Political Analyst #Pakistan #Corruption #ImranKhan
June 20, 2019
