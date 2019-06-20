POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Oil prices surge as Gulf tensions rise | Money Talks
Oil prices are surging after Iran's military confirmed it shot down a US drone near the Persian Gulf, which holds around half of the world's proven oil reserves. The incident is stoking fears of a wider military conflict.. prompting investors to pour money into commodities amid expectations the US currency will weaken. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the outlook for oil demand looks bleak, and rising prices could worsen the imbalance in global markets. Sina Toossi joined us from Washington. He's a research associate at the National Iranian American Council. #Drone #OilPrices #Commodities
June 20, 2019
