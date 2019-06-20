POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa outlines economic plan | Money Talks
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says it's key to show policy certainty to attract investors -- especially in a country struggling to reignite economic growth. He made the comments during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening. Siya Biniza spoke to us from Pretoria. He's the Executive Director of the think-tank, Political Economy Southern Africa. #Eskom #EconomicGrowth #LandExpropriation
June 20, 2019
