BizTech
UK Government warns no-deal would wipe out $34B war chest | Money Talks
After several rounds of voting among his colleagues, Boris Johnson is looking like the firm favourite to replace Theresa May as leader of the UK's ruling Conservative Party. Johnson's tough stance on Brexit has helped shore-up his support, but the current government is warning the UK's next prime minister will have to act with plenty of caution or risk harming the economy. Paolo Montecillo reports. We spoke to Vicky Pryce in London. She's a board member of the Centre for Economics and Business Research in London. #NoDealBrexit #Conservatives #BorisJohnson
June 20, 2019
