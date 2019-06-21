POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mali’s Bloodshed Continues
15:39
World

Mali’s government hasn't been able to end years of reported ethnic conflict and terrorist attacks, despite military assistance from France and the United Nations. So, are we seeing an administration in denial about the nature of the crisis and its own shortcomings? Guests: Fatima al Ansar Head of Mission at Mali's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Marc Porter Special Adviser to Mali’s Government Paul Melly Journalist #Mali #Violence #UnitedNations
June 21, 2019
