POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World Tech Conference kicks off in Istanbul | Money Talks
01:50
BizTech
World Tech Conference kicks off in Istanbul | Money Talks
Tech is surpassing traditional industries in size and scale, as the so-called 'internet of things' takes over many aspects of our lives. The term refers to anything connected to the internet, not just computers and smartphones, but also kitchen appliances and fitness devices. TRT World's Nick Davies-Jones caught-up with S-A-P's global vice president for the Internet of Things, Tom Raftery, at the World Conference on Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship here in Istanbul. He asked how artificial intelligence is changing different industries. #Innovation #WorldTechConference #AI
June 21, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?