Economic Growth: Do we need to find an alternative?

Bigger, better, faster, more. That is the mantra of economic growth - a model that has sustained the world economy for generations. It has improved standards of living and made a few people very rich. But in a world of climate change and rising inequality - can we carry on like this? Here at the Roundtable we have Catherine McBride from the Institute of Economic Affairs; Professor Rainer Kattel, Political Scientist at University College London; and Kate Raworth author of 'Doughnut Economics' Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.