Do You Deserve to go to Jail for Helping Undocumented Migrants in the US?
18:01
World
Do You Deserve to go to Jail for Helping Undocumented Migrants in the US?
Scott Warren provided food, water and lodging to some people who crossed the US-Mexico border illegally. He was arrested and faced 20 years in prison. A jury couldn’t agree on whether to convict him, so he walked free, but he still faces a retrial. So, should border activists be punished or praised for helping those in need? Guests: Deedra Abboud Attorney and Former Democratic Senate Candidate Mark Krikorian Executive Director at the Center for Immigration Studies #US #Immigration #Mexico
June 25, 2019
