Nissan Scandal: Chief executive has apologised to shareholders
00:41
BizTech
Nissan Motors chief executive has apologised to shareholders for the scandal involving former Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Hiroto Saikawa and Nissan's board members bowed in apology at a shareholders meeting. Ghosn was pivotal in Nissan's three-way partnership with Mitsubishi and Renault until he was arrested on charges of financial misconduct last year. The scandal has clouded the Japanese automaker's hopes for a quick-fix to its strained relations with Renault.
June 25, 2019
