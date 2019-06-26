World Share

Michael Jackson: A Controversial King | Music | Showcase

No one can dispute the huge impact on the musical world that Michael Jackson had, or what he achieved during his lifetime. His later years were tainted with controversy, but despite this, he influenced a whole musical generation and even today his legacy lives on. On the 25th of June, 2009, Jackson died, but one thing is clear - his vibes and memory lives on. To delve deeper into Michael Jackson's legacy as well as the recent controversy Showcase is joined by Edward Adoo. He is a broadcaster, writer, music consultant and DJ. 02:51 #MichaelJackson #KingOfPop #EdwardAdoo