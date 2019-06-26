World Share

US Escalates, then De-Escalates, Then Re-escalates Tensions With Iran

Iran says new sanctions by the US is ‘idiotic’, as Washington calls for talks. It comes after Donald Trump ordered air strikes in retaliation for a downed US drone but then canceled the attack order just minutes before it was going to be carried out. Guests: Roxanne Ganji Iranian activist Mary Kaszynski Deputy Director of Policy at Ploughshares Fund Setareh Sadeqi American Studies PhD student at the University of Tehran #US #Iran #IranUSTension #IranSanctions #IranDeal