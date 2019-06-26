POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nissan boss raises possibility of Renault split | Money Talks
Nissan's board has approved changes to the way the company is run to prevent the financial abuses that allegedly took place when Carlos Ghosn was chairman. But cracks in the Japanese carmaker's alliance with Renault seem to only be growing wider. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the survival of the long-running partnership is far from guaranteed. We spoke about the signals Nissan executives are sending with Peter Kelly, managing director of the research firm, LMC Automotive. He joins us now from Oxford in the UK. #Nissan #Japan #Ghosn
June 26, 2019
