Zimbabwe bans use of foreign currencies | Money Talks

Zimbabwe is trying to reintroduce its own currency. On Monday, the government banned the day-to-day use of foreign currencies such as the US dollar and South African rand. That's as President Emmerson Mnangagwa tries to repair an economy that's been ruined by hyperinflation and failed economic measures. But analysts say the decision could make things worse because the country has few reserves or exports. The local currency is technically known as the RTGS dollar, or what people have called the 'zollar'. Whatever the name, it's now Zimbabwe's sole legal tender. For more on this, we spoke to Derek Matyszak in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare. He's a senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies. #ZimDollar #RTGS #HyperInflation