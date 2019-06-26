World Share

US tries to win support for Kushner's plan, and it's already facing a major backlash

It's the first phase of a US plan to renew the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Neither Israelis nor Palestinians are attending. The conference is aimed at galvanising economic investment for peace and prosperity in the Middle East. Delegates attending include Arab ministers, investors, financial experts and donors. Kushner steered clear of providing political details of the plan that's been two years in the making. He's says those details will be discussed at a later date.