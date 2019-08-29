World Share

End of Daesh (ISIS)? | Bigger Than Five

Five years ago a group calling itself the Islamic State or Daesh emerged across eastern Syria and northwestern Iraq. Its fighters captured city after city, including Mosul, Iraq’s second largest, proclaiming a so-called caliphate on the 30th of June 2014. At the height of its power, Daesh controlled more than 88 thousand square kilometers between Syria and Iraq. That's an area larger than Belgium and the Netherlands combined. With more than 40,000 fighters from 100 countries, the group carried out attacks in Iraq, Syria and 29 other countries. It generated billions of dollars to finance its operations; most of it coming from oil, taxation, robbery and kidnapping. US President Donald Trump says Daesh or ISIS has now been ""obliterated"". Despite its territorial losses in Syria and Iraq, has the group been 100 % defeated, as the American President claims -- or is the fight still far from over?