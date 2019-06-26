POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Valeria and Oscar Ramirez / Facebook and France / Frida gets commended – Newsfeed
15:00
World
Valeria and Oscar Ramirez / Facebook and France / Frida gets commended – Newsfeed
00:57 : An image of two migrants, dead at the border into America, has dominated social media. Valeria and Oscar Ramirez’s names have been immortalised as symbols of America’s failing immigration system 03:11 : France gets Facebook to show which French citizens have posted hateful content 14:09 : Frida is a Mexican dog and she’s a hero. Now she has an award and early retirement #Immigration #Facebook #Newsfeed
June 26, 2019
