World Share

Kushner’s Peace Plan | MH17 Murder Charges | Doctors With Borders

Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law believes he can end the decades old conflict between Israel and the Palestinians after unveiling his new Middle East Plan. But why are so many skeptical? Also, four men are charged with murder for the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. Is this justice at last for the victims? And is the UK's public health service racist? We ask the author of a new report why he thinks doctors from ethnic minorities are being treated unfairly. #Kushner #Palestine #US #UK #HealthCare #Racism #MH17 #Ukraine #MalaysiaAirlines #NHS