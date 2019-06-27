POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Arabia to invest $8.3B in South Korea | Money Talks
Saudi Arabia to invest $8.3B in South Korea | Money Talks
The United Nations has once again called for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and his closest aides to be investigated over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. But the prince's trip to South Korea suggests it's business as usual for the kingdom's Asian ally. The two countries have signed business deals worth more than $8 billion, and the prince says he wants his country to remain South Korea's main source of oil. Laila Humairah has more. #SouthKorea #BrentCrudeOil #MbS
June 27, 2019
