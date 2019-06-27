POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is it Justice at Last for the Victims of Flight MH17?
In July 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot out of the sky killing everyone on board. Almost five years on, three Russians and one Ukrainian have now been charged with their murders. The doomed jet was shot down over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine, where Russian backed separatists were fighting government forces. But Moscow denies any involvement. The trial for the four men is set for 2020, but with the Kremlin denying the evidence and refusing to extradite, will justice ever be served? Adam Pletts reports.
June 27, 2019
