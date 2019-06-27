POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is the UK’s Public Health Service Racist?
For many in the United Kingdom, the National Health Service is a source of pride. It provides free healthcare to all its citizens. But how well is it treating its own staff? A new report has found that doctors from ethnic minorities are being treated like outsiders. The investigation was commissioned by the General Medical Council after it emerged that physicians from black, Asian and minority ethnic groups were twice as likely to face disciplinary action as their white counterparts. Guest: Roger Kline Author of the 'Fair to Refer' Report #UK #NationalHealthService #HealthCare #Racism #NHS
June 27, 2019
