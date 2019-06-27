POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Silene Fredriksz’s Son Was Killed on Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17. Will She Ever Get Justice?
15:35
World
In July 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down over conflict-torn eastern Ukraine, killing all 289 people on board. Three Russians and one Ukrainian have been arrested for their murder. But with Moscow denying the evidence, and refusing to extradite, will just ever be served? Guests: Silene Fredriksz Mother of MH17 victim Samuel Ramani Russian Foreign Policy Researcher at Oxford University Andrij Dobriansky Ukrainian-American Political Analyst #MH17 #Ukraine #Russia #MalaysiaAirlines
June 27, 2019
