POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Keith Haring at Tate Liverpool | Exhibitions | Showcase
04:45
World
Keith Haring at Tate Liverpool | Exhibitions | Showcase
Even if you don't know or recognise the name Keith Haring, chances are you've seen the artist's signature works. His graffiti prints and bold line drawings are featured on everything from T-shirts to baby buggies. Haring died in 1990 of AIDS-related complications at the age of just 31. And now, almost 30 years later a major retrospective of his work is taking place in the UK for the very first time. Showcase's Miranda Atty when to check it out. #KeithHaring #Tate #Retrospective
June 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?